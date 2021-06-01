Secret Reaches Market Cap of $116.35 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Secret has a total market cap of $116.35 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Secret has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00004572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.00526514 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00023285 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.01349334 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 184,756,505 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

