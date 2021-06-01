SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.54

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 2960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

