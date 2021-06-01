SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.59

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.59 and last traded at $64.14, with a volume of 1074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.38.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,218,550 over the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after acquiring an additional 221,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 60,214 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 56.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

