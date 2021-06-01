Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.06

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and traded as high as $21.27. Sekisui House shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 9,200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.