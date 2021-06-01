Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.95.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $591.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

