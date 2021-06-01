SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.91 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLQT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $13,593,139.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,009,373.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $140,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,530 shares of company stock worth $14,184,439. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

