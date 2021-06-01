SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.20 million-$42.70 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.08.

SEMrush stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.98.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Equities analysts expect that SEMrush will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

