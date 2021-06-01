Semux (SEM) Price Up 85.2% This Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 90.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Semux has a total market capitalization of $446,780.38 and $36.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded 85.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00017304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00017233 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003167 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.