Sentinel Hits Market Cap of $29.85 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $29.85 million and $780,953.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000099 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

