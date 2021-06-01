Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.40

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.40 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.79). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76), with a volume of 1,677,077 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 183.33 ($2.40).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.40.

In other news, insider Tim Lodge bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £50,800 ($66,370.53).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

