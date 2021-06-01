Serum (SRM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $67.39 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.50 or 0.00012396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded up 3% against the dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $224.85 million and approximately $67.39 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00082933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.51 or 0.01015792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.64 or 0.09803809 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

