ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is Steadview Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 6.7% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $67,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $469.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.03 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $503.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 631.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.