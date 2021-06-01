SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Trading 16.1% Higher

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF)’s stock price traded up 16.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue upgraded SGL Carbon to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

