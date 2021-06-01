SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGSOY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. SGS has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

