Shadows (DOWS) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $834,687.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 86,534,171.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00149151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00082730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.38 or 0.01017720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.40 or 0.09867737 BTC.

Shadows Profile

DOWS is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

