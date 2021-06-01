Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,835 shares during the quarter. Shake Shack makes up 0.5% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 4.53% of Shake Shack worth $214,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Shake Shack by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.83 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.