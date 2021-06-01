Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 4,432 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $13,883,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after buying an additional 98,518 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.36.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.