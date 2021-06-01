Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,130 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.