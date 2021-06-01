Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,445 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.62 and a 200-day moving average of $166.83.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

