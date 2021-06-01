Short Interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Rises By 31.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 29th total of 6,390,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

