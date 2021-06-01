Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rises By 28.2%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the April 29th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATLKY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

