Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Rises By 31.4%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the April 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MQT opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

