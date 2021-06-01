Short Interest in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Increases By 30.5%

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,250,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the April 29th total of 15,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $66,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE COG opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.14. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

