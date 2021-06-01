Short Interest in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Grows By 31.8%

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 29th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $112.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average is $110.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

