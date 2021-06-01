Short Interest in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Expands By 31.1%

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the April 29th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CHMA opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chiasma will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chiasma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,307,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 67,166 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,174,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares during the period. Bruce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 600,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 109,738 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

