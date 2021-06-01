Short Interest in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Rises By 31.6%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the April 29th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

CIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 895.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIM opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

