Short Interest in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Increases By 31.7%

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 340,500 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the April 29th total of 258,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 468,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 33,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 24.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -15.71%.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.