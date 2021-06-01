Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Increases By 35.3%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the April 29th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,148.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNF opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Clariant has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17.

Get Clariant alerts:

About Clariant

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.