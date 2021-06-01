Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Grows By 34.8%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the April 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Daiichi Sankyo stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Daiichi Sankyo has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

