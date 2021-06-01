Short Interest in Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Increases By 31.1%

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,677,800 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the April 29th total of 2,805,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 533.0 days.

DNBHF stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. Dnb Asa has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

