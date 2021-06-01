Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Rises By 30.0%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNY. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,647,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 139,853.9% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 179,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 179,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 80,084 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $5,250,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 55,271 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FNY traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $71.23. The stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.34. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $75.47.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.