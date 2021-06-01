Short Interest in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Rises By 30.5%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the April 29th total of 84,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

IFS stock opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

IFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercorp Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

