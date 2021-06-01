Short Interest in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Grows By 29.5%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the April 29th total of 463,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KOP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.01. Koppers has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Koppers by 5,131.4% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

