Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Grows By 30.6%

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the April 29th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,720,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LCY stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.84. Landcadia Holdings III has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

