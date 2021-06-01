Short Interest in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Rises By 27.9%

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 357,700 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the April 29th total of 279,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,072 shares of company stock worth $6,011,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Nordson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $221.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.70 and a 200 day moving average of $199.98. Nordson has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $223.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

