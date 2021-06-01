Short Interest in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Rises By 34.6%

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the April 29th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ OPBK opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $156.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

