Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Increases By 29.5%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the April 29th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.62.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.74%. Equities analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 89,934 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 360,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
