Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Increases By 29.5%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the April 29th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.74%. Equities analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 89,934 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 360,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.