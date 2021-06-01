Short Interest in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expands By 32.9%

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 934,500 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the April 29th total of 703,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In related news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $43,531.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at $12,888.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,119 shares of company stock worth $5,690,068. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $230.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of -0.21.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMED shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

