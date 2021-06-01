Short Interest in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Increases By 30.5%

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the April 29th total of 49,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPFI opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $423.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.68. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.