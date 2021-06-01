Short Interest in Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Increases By 32.7%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the April 29th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,312.0 days.

Shares of STAEF stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. Stanley Electric has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $33.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41.

Get Stanley Electric alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Stanley Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.