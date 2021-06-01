Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Increases By 29.0%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the April 29th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Toro Energy stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Toro Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the north-eastern goldfields region of Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

