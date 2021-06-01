Short Interest in Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Increases By 35.2%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 897,800 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the April 29th total of 664,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRNOF shares. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Verano alerts:

VRNOF opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. Verano has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.