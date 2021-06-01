Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Expands By 35.3%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the April 29th total of 20,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 862,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Dieter Esch sold 237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 65.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHLM stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 million, a P/E ratio of -534.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

