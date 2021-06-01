Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Expands By 33.3%

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on YASKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61. YASKAWA Electric has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.44.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.