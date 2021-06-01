Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Expands By 33.3%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on YASKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61. YASKAWA Electric has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.44.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.