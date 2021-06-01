ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.10 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSTI. Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShotSpotter has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $475.33 million, a PE ratio of 370.12, a P/E/G ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,109.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $40,826.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

