ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.10 million.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSTI. Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShotSpotter has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.
NASDAQ SSTI opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $475.33 million, a PE ratio of 370.12, a P/E/G ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,109.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $40,826.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
ShotSpotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.
Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.