Shroom.Finance Market Capitalization Tops $19.96 Million (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Shroom.Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shroom.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shroom.Finance Profile

SHROOM is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance . Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

