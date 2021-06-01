Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.31

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.31 and last traded at C$16.25, with a volume of 21010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.48.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently -528.81%.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 312,200 shares in the company, valued at C$4,434,582.46. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $357,707.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.