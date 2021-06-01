Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the April 29th total of 137,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at $995,803.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 27.55%. Analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

