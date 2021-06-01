Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Trading Down 1.9%

Sig Combibloc Group Ag (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.50. 1,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sig Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Sig Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Sig Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03.

