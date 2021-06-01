SIG plc (LON:SHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SIG plc (LON:SHI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 38 ($0.50).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other SIG news, insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

Shares of SHI opened at GBX 62.90 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. SIG has a one year low of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) and a one year high of GBX 63.80 ($0.83). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £743.20 million and a PE ratio of -3.93.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

